Compton Rapper YS Delivers Energetic New Single "Oh Man"

Watch out! Compton, California native YS is spitting pure venom in his raps!

Just months after YS and RonRon's critically acclaimed project Street Icons, the duo link up once again for the single "Oh Man." The Mr. RealMovie directed visual shows YS with his cohorts and his good ol' pal Benjamin Franklin. The Stanford Ave standout sprays venom filled raps towards his opposition like "If I got my gun on me I'ma use it b*tch, better think about your life before you lose it b*tch." The Compton native is a model of consistency, dropping new singles such as "Gang In Here" and "Overkill" featuring Rucci with accompanying visuals every few weeks. With his prolific output unceasing, YS appears to be ramping up to drop yet another project in the near future.