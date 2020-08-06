AllHipHop
Conway the Machine and Method Man Deliver Bitter "Lemon" Single

OnlineCrates

Conway The Machine Preps‘From King To A GOD’ Ft. Freddie Gibbs, Method Man, Havoc, Lloyd Banks, Dej Loaf, Alc & more...

Branching out from their Buffalo roots, eventually signing with Eminem and Shady Records, the Griselda crew has an authentic movement backed by a real street ethos. Now Conway is continuing to put his mark on 2020 with the announcement of his new album, From King To A GOD. With the release of From King To A GOD Conway’s hopes to show growth as an artist and it features guest appearances and production from Westside Gunn, Benny The Butcher, Freddie Gibbs, Method Man, Havoc, Lloyd Banks, Dej Loaf, Alchemist, Daringer, Erick Sermon and Hit-Boy.

“Typically, when I create an album, I tend to focus on being the best rapper and having the best bars. With From King To A GOD, I wanted to show growth; how much I’ve grown as an artist and how much I’ve grown as a man” stated Conway. “I wanted to showcase versatility and show people that I’m not a one trick pony. I feel like this album is not only arguably one of my best albums ever, but it is also the perfect appetizer to get my fans ready for my Shady Records debut God Don’t Make Mistakes.”

Included with the release is Conway's new single, “Lemon,” featuring Method Man along with a new “Lemon” merch drop, which you can view here: Hurry up though, most of the stuff on his site has SOLD OUT!

“I just felt like the streets needed some grimy shit to end the summer off the right way. The whole Wu are like big brothers and working with them is the shit I used to wish for” Conway commented on his new single. “I knew a Daringer beat would be perfect for Meth, and he blessed “Lemon” with a verse of the year candidate in my opinion.”

