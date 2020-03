Jet Life rapper Curren$y and Fendi P drop their new project, Smokin Potnas

Coming with the vibes to hold you down while we are in government lockdowns due to the Coronavirus aka COVID-19. Like Cardi said, "Coronavirus, it's getting real" so lock in and press play on this Jet Life Recordings project. Straight out of N.O. Jet Life Presents: Currensy and Fendi P's Smokin' Potnas project a, 9-song collaboration that includes production by Harry Fraud, Smitty Beatz, TraumaTone, Sledgren, and 808 Ray.