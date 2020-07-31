Curren$y and Harry Fraud Deliver Old School Music For Those Late Night Rides

Curren$y and Harry Fraud have some GEMS on their new project, 'The OutRunners'

We all know that cathedrals and churches are a place of worship and for the Jet Life crew the glass house aka the old school car is the same thing. You already know the kind of smoke that Curren$y is gonna flaunt in this "Cutlass Cathedrals" visual along with some crazy cars. Yuset Pozo directed and edited this visual from their project called The OutRunners, their brand new collaborative album now available everywhere. Features on the project include guest verses from Wiz Khalifa, Rick Ross, Conway the Machine and Jim Jones.