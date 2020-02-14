D.Cross x Dave East - "Never Cried"

As D.Cross prepares for his cross continental European tour with Game starting January 30th in the UK, we get a new visual from this cold spitting Las Vegas rapper. This time D.Cross delivers a dope visual for his song "Never Cried," and along with it fans gets a big feature in Harlem-bred rapper Dave East

With shout outs to Nipsey and real quotes about the streets and how he's made it to where he is in rap music today, D.Cross talks that talk for this visual that was filmed right in the studio where it was recorded on the fly in Vegas just off the strip.

"The tour is going great my fans were waiting on me and its such a great feeling," D.Cross said of his tour with Game. " I will be coming back on my own tour since they received me so well. The Game is so dope this was the dopest album, so the fans are going crazy it is such an honor to be here!"

With more than 25 dates across the map, the Game Born 2 Rap Tour winds its way through Europe closing out March 1st in Budapest, Hungary so we expect lots of fans to get familiar with D.Cross this year.