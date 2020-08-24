AllHipHop
D'Vincci Sway Motivates With New Single "up"

AllHipHop Staff

At 26 years ready, DaVincci’ Sway is silent but deadly. His newest single called “up” and it is a motivational song, that will carry you through the day, and turn the club up at night.

Representing the city of Georgetown, Georgia, where it feels good to be black, DaVincci’ Sway comes from the land that’s full of undiscovered Indian jewelry, and artifacts. 

Welcome, Georgia’s new apprentice of rap.

A prodigy of the game, earning his name, because of his ability to paint musical pictures. His ability to sculpture his energy, and mix his wordplay with science and mathematics, tags him as the “The Black Leonardo da Vinci”. 

A Polymath in his own right, carrying the spirit of the Africans and Indians, who died during centuries of gunfights. Inventing a sound, that can only be found in Georgetown. The “Sway” represents energy that directs, backward and forward or from side to side. The movement of swag.

You can feel the vibe in his energy, the grind in his spirit. At 26 years ready, DaVincci’ Sway is silent but deadly. His newest single called “up” and it is a motivational song, that will carry you through the day, and turn the club up at night. 

By putting out these uplifting ,deep bangers, his inspirations will go as far as the music will take him.

Creating music with the mentality of march madness , he leaves crowds standing on their feet, rooting for DaVincci, to be the first one to blow up in his city, representing for the streets.

Stay tuned! When asked what’s his plans for the remainder of 2020, DaVincci said:

“Get the brand right and take off. Ready to roll out, I’ll will be dropping two mixtapes before the end of the year," he revealed. 

Currently his music can be currently found on iTunes, Apple, Spotify, SoundCloud and more platforms.

This is all brought to you by Big Block the CEO of BLOCK ENT. The same company that introduced the world to “Young Jeezy, Rick Ross, Ciara, Jacquees, Boyz in the Hood, Yung Joc, & Gorilla Zoe”, All who enjoyed top Billboard success. 

Look for Big Block Entertainment to stay consistent with their ability to find talent & turn them into superstars.

