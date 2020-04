Da Baby shows off his acting skills in his music video for the song "Find My Way"

While Da Baby has been seen roughing up a few promoters and fans over the past few months, he puts all of that behind him with a new visual for his song "Find My Way." Its a rather fitting visual to release right now and it includes some acting. This his high quality production and really comes across as a mini-movie in this Reel Goats directed video.