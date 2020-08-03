AllHipHop
DaBaby Preps 'Blame It On Baby' Deluxe,' Drops "PEEPHOLE" Video

OnlineCrates

DaBaby is giving fans 10 new songs as part of his deluxe album set for release Aug 4th

The deluxe album isn't a new thing in Hip-Hop, but lately its picking up steam on all streaming platforms and with all the labels. Whether is a second chance to promote the album for more money or whether it's an extension of the artistic expression from the original release, we are getting 10 new songs from DaBaby and who can be upset about that!? In the mean time until we get the album on Friday we get a new visual that DaBaby teased on social media recently. Check it out above:

