DaBaby & Roddy Ricch Pay Homage to George Floyd with “Rockstar” at 2020 BETs

OnlineCrates

With emotions high after George Floyd's murder, Da Baby and Roddy Ricch bring injustice into focus

With emotions running high after George Floyd's murder, Da Baby and Roddy Ricch keep the focus on injustice for their BET Awards performance. Check it out as Da Baby and Roddy Ricch pay homage to George Floyd as you see a knee on DaBaby's neck while he raps his #1 hit song "Rockstar." With so much going on in the world today, it's good to see artists like DaBaby and Roddy Ricch doing what they can by continuing to apply pressure to the system that has corruptly and disproportionately inflicted injustice on Black and other minorities in communities across the United States.

Music

YG Disses Police Hard in New Video For "FTP"

YG speaks out against the cops on new song "FTP."

AllHipHop Staff

Noname

Duvey "Talk My Sh*t"

Detroit rapper Duvey drops raw lyrics over funky Detroit production for his new visual "Talk My ShIt"

OnlineCrates

Megan Thee Stallion “Girls In The Hood” & “Savage” BET 2020 Performance

Megan Thee Stallion Is A Hot Girl With Her “Girls In The Hood” & “Savage” Performance

OnlineCrates

6LACK ft. Lil Baby - Know My Rights"

6lack and Lil Baby return with some heat for the protesting and sick streets - "Know My Rights"

OnlineCrates

Lil Baby ft. Offset "Hook Up"

Lil Baby and Offset team up for a new visual for their track titled, "Hook Up"

OnlineCrates

Jay Worthy & Harry Fraud “Ice Cold/Mrs. Parker”

Jay Worthy and Harry Fraud connect the East and West coasts for some fire visuals!

OnlineCrates

DMV Rapper AUNZ Delivers New Visual For "Midnight Thoughts"

DMV rapper AUNZ delivers poignant bars for his new track "Midnight Thoughts"

OnlineCrates

Def Drops New Tape "Trap Game SZN"

It’s all a family thing. Def is set on leaving a legacy for his daughter, as well as his nieces and nephews for years to come.

AllHipHop Staff

TheChosenOne55

Boosie Badazz & HotBoy Lil Shaq Collab for “We Outside” the Remix

Lil Shaq lyrically delivers verse after verse and provides the infectious hook, while the Baton Rouge native brings his classic Boosie flow

AllHipHop Staff

Miles Morrison - "Take Me Away"

Epic Records Recording Artist Miles Morrison Releases "Take Me Away" Visual

OnlineCrates

realest357