DaBaby & Roddy Ricch Pay Homage To George Floyd with“Rockstar” at BETs 2020

With emotions high after George Floyd's murder, Da Baby and Roddy Ricch bring injustice into focus

With emotions running high after George Floyd's murder, Da Baby and Roddy Ricch keep the focus on injustice for their BET Awards performance. Check it out as Da Baby and Roddy Ricch pay homage to George Floyd as you see a knee on DaBaby's neck while he raps his #1 hit song "Rockstar." With so much going on in the world today, it's good to see artists like DaBaby and Roddy Ricch doing what they can by continuing to apply pressure to the system that has corruptly and disproportionately inflicted injustice on Black and other minorities in communities across the United States.