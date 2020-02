Earlier this month DANVHEFNER released his single “Topanga” (Produced by P. Sparkheem). The heavy DMV sound is prevalent in the song and cover art designed by Bynpz. While the inspiration behind the single “Topanga” is cloud, the DMV sound of DanVHefner and Sparkheem will come together on a 3-track EP available by early next year. No lie this video and song go crazy, turn this one up!