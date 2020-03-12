Dave B. The Prince Drops "Gang Time" Single; Recalls TDE Christmas Concert

South Central-bred rapper Dave B. the Prince released his new single "Gang Time."

Recently South Central-bred rapper Dave B. the Prince released his new single "Gang Time." Touching on the code of the streets and the mackin' way of life, Dave B. the Prince raps about the life he grew up experiencing in the Jefferson Park area of Los Angeles.

Rapping with an undying dedication since 2007, by 2018 Dave B. The Prince felt he had mastered his craft. From writing on the spot to keeping on topic, Dave had practiced everything from his melodies and pitches to his similes and conjunctions. From vocabulary to the art of understanding people and how they react. Now with a host of material recorded Dave B. the Prince is ready to release his new song, "Gang Time."

"Gang Time, is something new and fresh and it's something nobody has ever heard. It's a mix between some mackin activity and some hatin activities. The person that talk about it the most not really about it. If you start it, finish it strong and if you did some shit, don't speak about it, you ain't gotta be nobody's show pony." Dave B the Prince said. "I talk a lot of gang shit on there. Thats just the code, that's just the way of life. I'm not just for me, I'm for my people, my squad and my community. Gangs were started as a way to stand up against the police and to protect the community, so there's some player stuff mixed in there with the Gang Time"

The song will find a home on Dave B. the Prince's forthcoming project Death Certificate, which will be his debut project featuring approximately six new songs for the fans.

"The track is going to be on my project Death Certificate. Its my first album, but its crazy that I didn't even realize, one of the producers on the project told me that Ice Cube's album was called Death Certificate and it came out in '91, the year I was born. I didn't know it, but that matches up and its my baby. Starting off a new decade with a whole new fresh start. The EP is going to drop this Spring, I'd like to give them at least 6 songs."

Hoping to build upon his performance at the Top Dawg Entertainment Christmas Concert, Dave B. The Prince is looking to start performing more in the coming weeks and months.

"It was beautiful for me man, it was a day to give back to the community and shout out to TDE and Hollywood and PurpleTang Media for booking the show for me. My guy Hollywood connected us and we got it done. There was a line all the way around the block and you had to bring a toy to get in. It went around several blocks and the line was still going. There were like 4-5000 people there," Dave B. the Prince said.

