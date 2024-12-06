Dave East And araabMUZIK Switch Modes On “Bet My Life”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Dave East’s daughters are the center of latest song.

Dave East and araabMUZIK’s new single, “Bet My Life,” highlights a heartfelt side of the Harlem rapper, featuring his two daughters prominently in the music video. Known for blending gritty, street-focused lyrics with personal elements, East underscores the importance of fatherhood in this latest release. The video captures touching moments, such as East dancing with his daughters in front of a mansion and riding dirt bikes with them in the yard.

This isn’t the first time East has included his family in his artistry. His debut studio project, Kairi Chanel, was named after his eldest daughter, who also appeared on the cover. He continued the theme with his album P2. While the lyrics maintain a hard-edged tone, the visuals reveal a softer, more joyful side of East, emphasizing the bond he shares with his daughters.