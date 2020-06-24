AllHipHop
DAX & Tech N9ne Release 'Video Game' Style Visual for "Faster"

OnlineCrates

DAX Finally Gets His Tech N9ne Collab and Drops A CRAZY Visual!!

After DAX joined Kansas City legend, Tech N9ne last year for a 55-city outing we get a collab from the two rappers that is definitely worth the wait. Ever since joining Tech's "It Goes Up" tour, there's been no looking back as the two race over the Lexnour Beats track. "When I saw the title of the song, I said... HOLY SCHEISSE! I'm gonna have to go "FASTER"! Haha, indeed we DID go!  Thanx Dax!" Tech N9ne said. 

The accompanying video is great despite Covid shutdowns that made the filming of a regular video unsafe. DAX thus gave us some animated production providing some next-level visuals on his quest to be recognized across the game. "FASTER" is being distributed via DAX's own independent label, Living Legends Entertainment, which he co-founded with his manager Brittney Boston.

