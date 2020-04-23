De La Soul's Posdnuos, Blu & Lojii Drop Verses For “Real Mean” Single

De La Soul's Posdnuos, Blu & Lojii link up for a track by Real Bad Man

This track randomly comes from a clothing brand called Real Bad Man known for bold psychedelic graphics that "sample" imagery from the worlds of music, art and genre films. But Real Bad Man is also somehow making music too, "taking the same ethos of their clothing and bringing it to rap music." This track has that comic book superhero vibe so it's a must you add it to your personal playlists. When else do you get a cool Posdnuos verse?

“I made a lot of beats last summer while I was in Japan for work and traveling around with family. Away from regular life in Los Angeles really helped push it along. Traveling around on planes and trains, I’d pop open ableton and start working. I’ve been making music for a long time, as a beatmaker, then in my band POLLYN, and now back again as a beatmaker” Real Bad Man stated.

Crazy thing is this tracklisting for Real Bad Man's On High Alert, Vol. 2 is pretty dramatic. Check it out below highlighted by Boldy James and the Wu-Tang Clan's Inspectah Deck.

On High Alert, Vol. 2 Tracklisting

Real Mean ft. Posdnuos, Blu & Lojii

Take Over ft. ElCamino

Flashback ft. Boldy James & Flee Lord

My Name Get Underlined ft. Inspectah Deck & Eto

Congratulate Me Now ft. Willie The Kid

***All Songs Produced By Real Bad Man