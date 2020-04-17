Dee Mitch-"Team Us" Video

Dee Mitch is truly captivating fans with his music.

(AllHipHop Music) Hailing from New Jersey by way of Pine Bluff, Arkansas, Dee Mitch is determined to carve out his own unique niche on the music scene.

Always having a penchant for putting words together, the emcee was able to captivate those around him with his witty sensibilities and infectious melodies.

It was at this point he headed north toward New Jersey where he became enamored with the likes of Jay-Z, Notorious B.I.G., Tupac, and Nate Dogg.

Further honing his artistic craft, Dee Mitch later connected with his mentor Tony Walker, who signed the upstart to his World Won Music Group (WWMG) label.

The business / creative connection between the duo has gotten off to the right foot as it spawned Dee Mitch’s first single “Team Us.” Dee’s smooth delivery meshed with the thumping production allows the cut to resonate with a wide range of listeners. This is further evidenced by its success at digital radio, debuting on the DRT Top 150 Independent Airplay chart at #2, DRT’s Top 200 chart at #83 and DRT’s Top 50 Hip Hop chart at #24. Not bad for a first-time effort gaining organic momentum.

As of late, World Won Music Group (WWMG) has shifted gears a bit, opting to release the music video for “Team Us.” Inspired by the critically acclaimed film'Queen & Slim,' the visual finds Dee Mitch weaving through traffic with his lady by his side, bringing the song to life in motion picture style. Watch the video below and the single is currently available for streaming and download on all top platforms.