Def Drops New Tape "Trap Game SZN"

It’s all a family thing. Def is set on leaving a legacy for his daughter, as well as his nieces and nephews for years to come.

On Def’s new offering, a mixtape called "Trap Game SZN," the Kentucky-born rapper brings the 808’s and country trap talk through 8 tracks including “Broke produced by Zaytoven, “5 Mins” produced0 by Def, “H.O.V.,” and “Beehive.”

His philosophy is to put himself into the music, while sending positive messages and having something to “hand off” to the next generation. Def states, “It doesn’t matter your situation, you can come up!”

His major projects SLOW MONDAYS AND HOT FRIDAY NIGHTS – 28 GRAMS continue to bring accolades and excited audiences. This is proof of a solid foundation for Def and he’s eager to meet the future head on with positivity and determination.

From a young age, Def always had a burning desire to do music. With a love for freestyling, the applause from his friends served to encourage him even more.

As he matured, he came to the realization that this is what makes him feel truly complete. Def has used the story of Master P as his inspiration and he’s striving to become a major independent influencer.

His debut album Def Resurrected received support from Audiomack, Spinrilla, and Zaytown Global, while Def’s video “Detroit” premiered on the front page of WorldstarHipHop.