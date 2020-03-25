Detroit Legend Marv Won Tells The Story Of Hooper "Lenny Cooke"

Lenny Cooke was ranked higher than LeBron James and Carmelo Anthony and now Marv Won tells his story.

(AllHipHop Music) Most people don't know the name of Lenny Cooke, but the basketball legend was ranked higher than both LeBron James and Carmelo Anthony in the early 2000's. Sadly, he didn't make it to the NBA like his one-time peers. He did, however, have a tremendous impact culturally to the point where a documentary on him was released in 2013.

He must have also impacted Marv Won, the legendary rapper from Detroit. He has crafted "Lenny Crooke," and ode to the baller than "had the streets on fire" back in the day. Check out the visuals.