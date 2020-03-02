Detroit Rapper J. Hill, Returns From Long Hiatus With New Project

After a hiatus, J. Hill is back with some soulful melodies and dope flows.

Since his introduction to the Detroit music community, J. Hill has served up soulful melodies mixed with engaging content and bar-far-bar flow.

His first solo album, They Want Street Fame was released in 2004 and still stands as one of the city’s best rap debuts.

Since, J. Hill collaborated with artists such as Obie Trice, Guilty Simpson, MC Breed, Trick Trick, Big Herk, Melanie Rutherford and the late great Big Proof to name a few. Hill has always held his own next to any artists and continues to impress.

The multi-faceted writer and producer is returning to release a new solo album, February 14th.

Check out the first single, "Chicken Wingz."