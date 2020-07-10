Detroit's Mena Mahone Fighting Domestic Violence with "Keep It Moving" Movement

Detroit femcee Mena Mahone speaks about raising awareness for domestic violence and rapping with Boldy James

Recently female Detroit rapper, Mena Mahone, released the audio to her new song, "Keep It Moving" ft JRich and produced by Killa Smuv. Putting on for the 313 like few female emcees ever have, her song is a domestic violence awareness song and looks to spread truth about domestic abuse in America, while providing hope for those that are trapped in an abusive relationship.

While the song is a domestic violence awareness song, don't sleep on the bars that Mena Mahone has on this song or any of her other recent singles like "Workin."

"This video is about domestic violence and as a survivor of domestic violence, I want you to know that you too can overcome domestic violence. We are bringing awareness to this issue, whether they grew up with it or they are in a relationship of domestic violence. We are letting people know that this is a problem and that it is a problem that nobody is talking about. Thankfully Hot 107.5, a Detroit Hip-Hop radio station, stepped up and they are supporting the Keeping It Moving record. We want to help domestic violence victims overcome anything that are going through trying to get out of that bad relationship" Mena Mahone said.

While many people are rightfully raising awareness to police brutality, Black Lives Matter and COVID-19, Mena Mahone doesn't want people to forget about how domestic violence is also plaguing our communities as well.

"Its saying whether you are in a domestic violence relationship or you have a friend, family or whatever that is trapped in one, this is not what defines you as a person - Keep it Moving. You are better than that, you are a survivor, just because we make mistakes doesn't mean we have to live through those mistakes for the rest of our life," Mena Mahone explained.

Mena Mahone also spoke about her crew the Bully Boys and her friendship with the widely popular and rising rapper Boldy James who recently collaborated with Alchemist for what some people have been calling the album of the year. As the "First Lady of The Bully Boys," Mena Mahone takes her role seriously and can keep up with the guys, bar for bar.

"The Bully Boys is my crew, you feel me. You got me you got me, you got Boldy James, Fast Lane, Reddi Rock, JFox the Breadman, and of course me", Mena Mahone explained. "Boldy James is the homie - I'm down with him til the wheels fall off. He's been on the road, he's one of the hottest rappers out right now. He had just dropped his album with Alchemist so he's making a lot of noise right now."

Expanding on her sound and how it fits into the Detroit scene, Mena Mahone explained her sound and the purpose of her music.

"Not a lot of people have the same sound as me and I don't mean that in a bad way, but my sound is different, and there's not a lot of people that sound like me." Mena Mahone explained. "I got into music because it was an outlet to me to express my emotions. As far as making music I wanted to start making a positive impact in my community, so if someone is going through something in life hopefully people can put on my music and take something from it and learn and grow."

That seems to be a theme throughout Mena Mahone's music as she hopes to inspire her listeners whether they are homeless, domestic violence survivors or just the hard working Detroiters who wake up every day and punch the clock.

"The type of music I am making is inspirational. If you are homeless, suicidal or whatever, I want you to know you can put on my music and it's going to inspire you. When you hear my music like the single Workin, the number one thing you gonna take from that is - let me get up and start Workin. This is about bars and all that, but we want to make a difference in people's lives. If I can't inspire anyone, then what am I doing? It's never been about money, fame and clout. To me when someone comes up to me and tells me that I motivated them out of a situation or to go get a job, thats the kind of stuff that makes me happy about my music."

​