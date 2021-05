Who doesn’t love Devin The Dude?

Hip-Hop keeps on keeping on, nothing to be played with and we always make a way! A new song from Eliot Ness features legendary rap artist Devin The Dude, and a host of others. This song is another ode to Mary Jane a.k.a. marijuana a.k.a. that sticky icky icky! But, the melodic song is infectious and is a new twist on an old theme. The song will give you that high you looking for musically and if you’re smoking it takes you to a whole ‘nother level.