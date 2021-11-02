DG Geez Is The Club King

DJ Geez, born Glen Simmons has always had a strong love and passion for music. Fast forward to the year 2021, and celebrity DJ, DJ Geez is known as The Club King, & for good reason. The Music Artist, Producer, DJ started developing his musical skills at an early age while exploring and experimenting with many different instruments through the local church. Through investing his time DJ […]

DJ Geez, born Glen Simmons has always had a strong love and passion for music. Fast forward to the year 2021, and celebrity DJ, DJ Geez is known as The Club King, & for good reason. The Music Artist, Producer, DJ started developing his musical skills at an early age while exploring and experimenting with many different instruments through the local church. Through investing his time DJ Geez perfected his skills and has impacted a lot of music artists as well as fans and supporters that come out to his events.

DJ Geez has helped create some great songs by writing for people. DJ Geez learned the cello, saxophone, electric guitar, the drums, and most importantly for his career, the piano. These were some of the instruments learned by DJ Geez, which carried over into the star power talent we know him as today. DJ Geez has indeed won the hearts of family members and neighbors with his consistency over the years. No matter the occasion or event type, DJ Geez is prepared, knows how to read the room, and gets the crowd going. Multiple videos have appeared online showing people having fun at his events. DJ Geez fans have tagged the star DJ’s events on social media, and they always are having a great time. DJ Geez is definitely the real deal and not all hype. A DJ Geez event will make you get out of your seat and dance with lots of testimony and proof from his rapidly growing fanbase.

2015 proved to be a big year for DJ Geez. DJ Geez DJ’ed for popular artist such at YG, French Montana, Chinx, Uncle Murda, Slimm 400. Currently, DJ Geez has worked with artists Peediand Freeway from State Property and he’s opened shows for major music recording artist such as Meek Mills and Rick Ross. In addition, DJ Geez has performed in Philadelphia’ Independence Day Show in Center City, Philadelphia and he works for Silent Philly traveling from state-to-state sharing music. DJ Geez can spin 90’s Hip-hop & R&B, Dance, Electronic, Reggaeton, Contemporary Hip-Hop, Classic Soul and much more.

This versatile DJ has man hundreds of thousands of people dance throughout his career with his superb DJ abilities, and with fans from New York to Los Angeles and now Colombia, DJ Geez has become a name synonymous with great music. In 2019 DJ Geez became a hip-hop artist with music out on AppleMusic, Spotify, Soundcloud & Tidal called Whine it up feat. Briana Nicole, DJ Ant liva and Right now feat Briana Nicole. DJ Geez continued to perfect his craft and network with major heavy hitters in the industry. DJ Geez is a self-made individual.

Since hitting the scene in 2010, DJ Geez has amassed a following of fans that are well familiar with the young DJ’s body of work and infectious personality. While maintaining a humble side to himself, DJ Geez has garnered the name “The Club King” in the Philadelphia region due to his notoriety & DJ abilities. Day by day DJ Geez brand is growing globally. DJ Geez mixes have been played on Shaquille O’ Neal’s radio station Shaq-Fu radio format since its inception, giving DJ Geez a well-versed international audience.

DJ Geez knew, that putting enjoyment into people lives was something he wanted to do for the rest of his life,and he knew that music would be the vessel in which it could be done. Since starting DJ Geez has come a long way! As he moved around in Philadelphia establishing himself as one of the most talented up-and-coming DJ around, he was able to get books for major events like festivals & concerts. DJ Geez also had DJed for many high-profile clients including the opportunity to DJ state property Peedi Crakk & hall of fame Shaquille O’Neal on Shawfuradio radio station. DJ Geez has also DJed for several popular artists such at YG, French Montana, Chinx, Uncle Murda, Slimm 400, & many more.

There is a lot more to come from This Superstar. DJ Geez is blowing up fast. DJ Geez has the talent and drives to thrive in his industry. Through investing his time to learn and perfect his craft; DJ Geez hard work is paying off ass he transitions into Superstar life. Fast forward to now and DJ Geez has worked with many notable organizations and clients.

DJ Geez has been featured on many news and publications such as 50 Cents platform This Is 50, Hip Hop Weekly, The Hype Magazine, Gen Z Hip Hop, VoyageLA, The Clout Magazine, All Hip Hop, Aaron Reflex, ItsBizKit, and several more. The energy that DJGeez brings is unmatched because he puts his heart and soul into his craft. DJ Geez has a real passion and respect for art and everything that he does. DJ Geez never has given up and right before our eyes he is evolving into the superstar we know him as today. From local church boy to globally known and respected superstar. DJ Geez is a devoted amazing talent. Connect with DJ Geez on social media!

Email: Djgeez215@gmail.com

www.Instagram.com/therealdjgeez

www.twitter.com/djgeez215

https://music.apple.com/us/artist/djgeez215/1483573878

https://music.apple.com/us/album/right-now-feat-briana-nicole/1483573877?i=1483573880

https://www.facebook.com/djgeez215/

https://www.clubhouse.com/@djgeez

https://shaqfuradio.com/dj-geez-mixes-on-demand/

https://www.sonicbids.com/band/dj

https://www.facebook.com/glenn.simmonsjr