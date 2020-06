Dizzy Wright has something to say to POLICE!

Dizzy Wright and Demrick were supposed to drop their Blaze With Us 2 project last week but after everything going on with the civil unrest and revolt against the corrupt cops, the two frequent collaborators decided it would be better to read the room and put out a more impactful song. Check out Dizzy Wright's latest release, "Police Can't See Me Alive." Look out for the "Blaze with Us 2" Project in the coming week.