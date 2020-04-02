DJ Hard Hitta Is Now Rapping! Check Out "Privacy"!

DJ Hard Hitta jumps on the mic after working with Sauce Walka, Nipsey Hussle and Fetty Wap.

(AllHipHop Music) Hailing from Houston Tx, DJ Hard Hitta mixes tech and music with his new single PRIVACY featuring two of the top battle rappers of the era, T-Top and Scotty.



DJ Hard Hitta is no stranger to staying ahead of the curve, having worked with numerous artists in the entertainment industry. Hard Hitta's work record has stretched far and wide, from Rap-A-Lot Records, Sauce Walka to Nipsey Hussle and Fetty Wap just to name a few. DJ Hard Hitta is a staple within Houston and Nation-wide for his impact on introducing records to the masses. Now Hard Hitta is venturing into the new endeavor of rapping and developing his own music instead of breaking music for other artists. Check out this instant classic, "PRIVACY" right here.



