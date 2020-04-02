AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

DJ Hard Hitta Is Now Rapping! Check Out "Privacy"!

AllHipHop Staff

DJ Hard Hitta jumps on the mic after working with Sauce Walka, Nipsey Hussle and Fetty Wap.

(AllHipHop Music) Hailing from Houston Tx, DJ Hard Hitta mixes tech and music with his new single PRIVACY featuring two of the top battle rappers of the era, T-Top and Scotty.

DJ Hard Hitta is no stranger to staying ahead of the curve, having worked with numerous artists in the entertainment industry. Hard Hitta's work record has stretched far and wide, from Rap-A-Lot Records, Sauce Walka to Nipsey Hussle and Fetty Wap just to name a few. DJ Hard Hitta is a staple within Houston and Nation-wide for his impact on introducing records to the masses. Now Hard Hitta is venturing into the new endeavor of rapping and developing his own music instead of breaking music for other artists. Check out this instant classic, "PRIVACY" right here. 

Follow on Instagram

https://www.instagram.com/scottyraps

https://www.instagram.com/_topbizzy

https://www.instagram.com/djhardhitta

Follow on Twitter

https://www.twitter.com/djhard_hitta

https://www.twitter.com/topbizzy

https://www.twitter.com/scottyraps

Comments

Music

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Ace Hood Returns with New Single "Big Fish"

Get Ready for Ace Hood's Upcoming Project "Mr. Hood"

OnlineCrates

by

hardybenz

D.Cross x Dave East - "Never Cried"

Dave East Connects with Las Vegas Rapper D.Cross for "Never Cried"

OnlineCrates

by

hardybenz

Rucci - "Me N My Drugz"

Inglewood's Rucci returns with another laced track

OnlineCrates

by

ENC0_00RE

SiR - "You Can't Save Me"

TDE artist SiR releases the music video for his nostalgic track, "Save Me"

OnlineCrates

THURZ -"Nasty" Prod. by JohnnyStormBeats and DJ BATTLECAT

West Coast emcee THURZ returns with a new track featuring production from JohnnyStormBeats and DJ BATTLECAT!

OnlineCrates

Future - "TYCOON"

Future takes a break from his work with COVID 19 to drop a visual.

OnlineCrates

Rod Wave - "The Greatest"

The fans keep telling Rod Wave he's "The Greatest" - check out his new video here!

OnlineCrates

4-IZE May Have Best Album Of 2020 With "Look Into My IZE"

Rapper 4-IZE is back with all-star cast of rap heavyweights for his brand new album "Look Into My IZE."

AllHipHop Staff

Sada Baby - "Outside" f/ Trap Manny Video

With 2020 in full swing, the meteoric rise of Sada Baby continues.

AllHipHop Staff

Kanye West Protege Ant Clemons Teams Up With Pharrell For New Single "Aladdin"

“Aladdin” offers the abracadabra to takes us away. The music video has a flashback vibe, reminding you of the old-school Super Mario Bros. styled arcade game.

Kershaw St. Jawnson