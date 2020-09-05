DJ Khaled Enlists Drake, Bieber and More For Hilarious "Popstar" Visual

DJ Khaled begged for Drake to shoot the "Popstar" music video and they finally got it done!

Whether you like DJ Khaled or not, you have to respect his hustle and drive to be "THE BEST!" Fully equipped with a Drake verse and a lil acting from the Bieber himself, we get a new DJ Khaled visual Directed by Julien Christian Lutz professionally known as Director X. If there's one thing that we know, that car Khaled is getting chauffeured around in is missing the roof and it SUPER clean. Check it out as Justin acts as a stand in for Drake rapping all his lyrics and enjoying the PopStar life.