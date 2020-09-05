AllHipHop
DJ Khaled Enlists Drake, Bieber and More For Hilarious "Popstar" Visual

OnlineCrates

DJ Khaled begged for Drake to shoot the "Popstar" music video and they finally got it done!

Whether you like DJ Khaled or not, you have to respect his hustle and drive to be "THE BEST!" Fully equipped with a Drake verse and a lil acting from the Bieber himself, we get a new DJ Khaled visual Directed by Julien Christian Lutz professionally known as Director X. If there's one thing that we know, that car Khaled is getting chauffeured around in is missing the roof and it SUPER clean. Check it out as Justin acts as a stand in for Drake rapping all his lyrics and enjoying the PopStar life.

Pop Smoke - "For The Night" ft. Lil Baby, DaBaby

RIP Pop Smoke! Check out his new music video for "For The Night" with Lil Baby and DaBaby!

OnlineCrates

by

Fernande1z

Juice Crew Hip-Hop Legend Craig G Returns With New Single, "Limelight"

Craig G returns with the lead single, “Limelight,” from his new album, 'The Fragile Ego'

OnlineCrates

Lil Wayne Directs His Own Music Video For "Big Worm"

We've seen several different versions of Wayne, which one is your favorite?

OnlineCrates

Big Sean and Travis Scott Join Forces For "Lithuania" Visual

Sean's DETROIT 2 is out now! Check out the new visual with Travis Scott!

OnlineCrates

SZA's New TDE Release Featuring Ty Dolla Sign Is Going To "Hit Different"

SZA is back with a new look and new music!

OnlineCrates

Domino Unites With Snoop Dogg On "Baby So West Coast"

Long Beach OG Domino is back with some help from rap legend Snoop Dogg on the new slapper "Baby So West Coast."

Shirley Ju

"All American" Star Da’Vinchi Releases New Single "Bet on You"

You may recognize Da'Vinchi from "All American" and "grown-ish" and now he's about to make a name for himself in music.

Shirley Ju

Big Sean Previews 'Detroit 2' With "Don Life" Flip of a Michael Jackson Classic

Sean Don has got the internet going crazy over his 'Detroit 2' project.

OnlineCrates

Kidd Keo Unleashes 'Back To Rockport' Album

Spanish rapper Kidd Keo made a name for himself with his often-controversial flow, melding American trap with outside influences.

AllHipHop Staff

Tekashi 6ix9ine Affiliate Smilez Drops Debut Single "Head Shoulders"

Rapper Smilez drops a new single "Head Shoulders" ahead of his high profile collaboration with 6ix9ine.

Shirley Ju