DJ Ryan Wolf is Turning 'Dreams 2 Reality' and Dominating Ohio Radio

DJ Ryan Wolf is currently syndicated on Clevelands's Z107.9, Cincinnati's 101.1 and Columbus' 107.5

This week DJ Ryan Wolf released "F.I.U.," the latest single off of his upcoming project.The single features Cleveland native, Fly Tye and is produced by Matt Light the Flame with help from DJ Ryan Wolf.

This is another track that will be featured on his upcoming project Dreams 2 Reality scheduled to release in 2020 under, Capital Structure Ent.The video will be coming soon and was directed by Bolo, an upcoming videographer from Cleveland.

Ryan Gullatt, professionally known as DJ Ryan Wolf, is an American hip hop Disc jockey and mixtape producer. After having been laid off from various administrative positions, Wolf picked up DJing as a hobby to fill time but quickly learned that he was naturally gifted in the art of scratching. .

Wolf shot to prominence after he was named the official DJ for the Cleveland Browns. With nearly 40 mixtapes over the course of his music career, he has worked with notable acts including DJ Scream, Machine Gun Kelly and OG Ron C among others.

He is a Heavy Hitter DJ, member of The world famous Chopstars, a coalition of American DJs and turntablists who perform chopped and screwed remixes of popular songs, and also a DJ and radio personality on Z107.9 (Cleveland, OH), 101.1 (Cincinnati, OH), and 107.5 (Columbus, OH).

"F.I.U." is now available on all streaming platforms.