DJ the Rapper ft. Rylo Rodriguez - "Worse Days"

Lil Baby's artist Rylo Rodriguez lends another feature, this time for DJ The Rapper

DJ The Rapper - Is he a rapper or is he a DJ? We aren't sure with that name, but for this song he's teamed up with Lil Baby's new artist Rylo Rodriguez and it's proving to be a fan favorite. For the new music video titled "Worse Days" DJ got production from Swaeze and Londn Blue and the video is directed by Karltin Bankz. Everything seems to have come into place right for this one, because the video has nearly half a million plays at this point. Tune in above