Donald Glover Presents - 3.15.20

OnlineCrates

Donald Glover blessing us with some more thought worthy music!

Just when you thought things couldn't get any worse, they take a turn for a the better as we get a whole bunch of new music amidst the Covid-19 crisis. Tune in below to this unplanned and completely unexpected trippy piece of work from the world renown Donald Glover. Word is that this is a Donald Glover release not a "Childish Gambino" release so there's no telling how this got hashed out or not with the label. That doesn't matter though, thankfully we have new music from this captivating artist. Also, Dear Donald, if you are reading this... Is Atlanta coming back anytime soon?

