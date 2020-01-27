dopeSMOOTHIES - "S'mores" Video

(AllHipHop Music) Officially kicking off the campaign for his 'Camp Fire Stories' project, slated to release next month, dopeSMOOTHIES (@dopeSMOOTHIES) unloads his SMII Much (@SMII_Much) assisted single "S'mores" along with its accompanying visual.

Co-produced by Gekkoh and the decorated DMV Hip-Hop artist, the HD clip finds the pair galavanting through an undisclosed forest wearing army fatigue jackets and successfully setting the scene for what's to come in the future.

“With S’mores I wanted to create a world of my own. The video showcases that world. I recruited SMII Much to add to the aesthetic.” says dopeSMOOOTHIES.





On “S’mores,” dopeSMOOTHIES spits about his blunt attitude and peach bellinis. Boasting “off the mental, I don't even need a pencil” introducing the verse, dopeSMOOTHIES balances switching flows and maintaining a demanding tone.

SMII Much leads the song’s second verse, explaining the detailing between himself and anyone else.



Check out the Drew L-directed music video below.

