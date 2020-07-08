Doug E Fresh Drops Song For Hip Hop Public Health's 20 Segundos o Más Campaign

Gloria Estefan, Emilio Estefan, Amara La Nega, Chris Tucker, DJ Camilo, and MJ Songstress all appear in COVID-19 PSA

Hip Hop Public Health has launched 20 Segundos o Más music video PSA and education initiative to address the growing rise of COVID-19 in Latino communities nationwide. 30 civic leaders and entertainers including Gloria Estefan, Emilio Estefan, Amara La Nega, comedian Chris Tucker, DJ Camilo, and MJ Songstress (The Voice,La Voz MX) appear in the PSA.

The PSA features an original song and music video conceived by the iconic Doug E. Fresh and produced “King of the Latin Beats” DJ TedSmooth. The PSA includes some important safety tips and information against the backdrop of a classic Latin rhythm (Willie Colon) and a hip-hop beat.

20 Segundos o Más is a critical follow-up to the breakthrough success of Hip Hop Public Health’s 20 Seconds or More awareness campaign that reached over 100 million people when it launched last spring.

