Drake and Lil Durk Ball Out At the Nike Headquarters With Odell and Kevin Durant

OnlineCrates

Drake has done it again! What is your favorite one liner from this new single, "Laugh Now Cry Later"

Take a tour of the Nike Corporate headquarters with Drake and the OVO crew as he brings out Lil Durk for his new single, "Laugh Now, Cry Later" and the title track to his new upcomign album. Produced by Cardo Got Wings, Drake has somehow done it again and the internet is going nuts. From the viral moments where Marshawn Lynch blasts Drake after catching a pass from Odell to KD blocking his shot, we get some entertainment for our continued quarantine. Either love him or hate him, Drake has once again created some viral moments and one liners for fans to recite on their IG along with a little bit of humor. Enjoy above:

