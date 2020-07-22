Drake Switches Up His Flow Raps In Arabic For New Freestyle With Headie

Drake lends a nasty freestyle to Headie for their new visual

Some people were upset with Drake this week when is collaborative track with DJ Khaled dropped - they said he was taking Chicago rapper Valee's style on the whole track. But while the critics are there, Drake continues to shine on his new song that with Headie that is an absolutely sickening freestyle. Switching back and forth between his regular voice and his island voice, Drake even raps in Arabic for this song. Drake was coming for their head-top on this one!