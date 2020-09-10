AllHipHop
Drako Keeps Applying “Pressure” On New Single

AllHipHop Staff

Heeding the call, Drako has quickly returned with another heater, “Pressure.”

Atlanta’s Drako is a man on a mission. After releasing his debut mixtape, Fully Loaded, the Babygrande Records artist returned ferociously with his premiere 2020 single, “On My Own,” and its accompanying GT Films-directed video. Between mounting views, an outpouring of fan love, and landing a spot on Spotify’s coveted Realest Down South playlist, the market has spoken -- they’re clamoring for more Drako. Heeding the call, Drako has quickly returned with another heater, “Pressure.”

Having spent his life grinding towards materializing his musical dreams, Drako understands the position he’s in: on the cusp of greatness, flirting with transcending the saturated hip-hop marketplace. But in order to rise above the dense competition, Drako knows that he can’t be hypnotized by the benchmarks of success that he’s achieved -- he must keep his foot on the gas, he must continue applying that pressure.

Produced by Ouhboy, the layered trap instrumental -- accented by wavy bass lines and vibey elements -- assists Drako in declaring his insatiable desire to win. “I’m gonna keep my foot on they neck, and apply that pressure,” he promises in a galvanizing manner on the hook, making his ambitions palpable.

Drako’s thrown his rearview mirror out the window, his hands are white-knuckling the steering wheel, and his eyes are glued to the road ahead, for there is only one direction to move: forward.

2020 might be nearing its end, but Drako is just getting started. Stay tuned for more content coming from Atlanta’s next up.

Listen to “Pressure” now.

For more information on Drako, please visit:

https://linktr.ee/drakosquad

ABOUT BABYGRANDE RECORDS

Established in 2001, Babygrande Records is one of the premier independent labels operating today. After 19 years, Babygrande has still maintained its unique perspective within the industry, prospering during the most volatile period in the history of recorded music and beyond. The label has been influential in launching the careers of new artists while at the same time working to nurture the careers of seasoned veterans.

For more information on Babygrande Records, please visit:

https://linktr.ee/babygrande

Music

