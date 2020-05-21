Dreamville – "Don’t Hit Me Right Now" ft. Bas, Cozz, Yung Baby Tate, Buddy...

Dreamville revisits Revenge of the Dreamers 3 with a new visual for “Don’t Hit Me Right Now”

Check it out as J. Cole's Dreamville blesses us with another visual from his Revenge of the Dreamers 3 proejct. “Don’t Hit Me Right Now” features a lenghty lineup of Bas, Buddy, Cozz, Guapdad 4000 and Yung Baby Tate and they all made an appearance for this visual. We couldn't even fit all the names in the title of this song, but we gotta say that Bas definitely shined on this track - he smoked this track just like his verse says.