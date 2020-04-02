Dreamville - "LamboTruck" ft. Cozz, Reason & Childish Major

Dreamville keeps their foot on the pedal with a tripped out visual for "LamboTruck"

It's got that real lyrical vibe, but how many people in the underground can relate to the concept of owning a "LamboTruck"? It would be nice and we can call have dreams so why not delve deep into this visual for the Dreamville track, "LamboTruck" that found its home on the Revenge of the Dreamers III project. Directed by Neal Farmer, this visual starts off with a gold grill and ends with a crazy cut out of members of Dreamville and TDE in a all out brawl in the back alley! CRAZY visual, check it out here and look for that deeper meaning, you know its there!