Detroit rapper Duvey drops raw lyrics over funky Detroit production for his new visual "Talk My ShIt"

Check out Midwest buzzing rapper Duvey as he hands-off his new music video for**"Talk My Shi*"**. The single is now available on all platforms and the video can be viewed on YouTube above, but enjoy the mind bending visual effects, as Duvey gives us heavy smoke and a reflective view of this Detroit rapper. It's still early but we can tell Duvey can spit so we're gonna let him "talk his sh*t" just like the song says.