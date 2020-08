EARTHGANG returns to their critically acclaimed 'Mirrorland' project

With the top down puppet versions of EARTHGANG cruise through the city and hit the strip club for what has the making to be a classic music video. Underwater and even evading the police, EARTHGANG once again proves that they are here to stay. We don't know about the early Outkast comparison because nobody will ever touch Andre 3000 and Big Boi, but this is a great song with an even better video. Enjoy above!