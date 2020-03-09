Eminem - "Godzilla" ft. Juice WRLD

Eminem drops video for his Juice WRLD collab, "Godzilla"

Even though he's no longer with us Juice WRLD is still permeating our airwaves with great music. This time around Eminem brings back Juice WRLD for his song "Godzilla" in the ColeBennett directed video and it is BONKERS. What more can you say, other than the Lyrical Lemonade content is on another level these days. And what better of a way to prove that than the ultimate and hilarious cameos from both Mike Tyson and Dr. Dre. Tune in above, this video is right on time.