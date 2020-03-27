Eric Bellinger and Nieman Johnson ft. Wale, RJ and Joe Moses

Eric Bellinger and Nieman Johnson want us to know we are still "Blessed" to have life and family and friends

Today, Grammy winning songwriter and R &B artist Eric Bellinger and Nieman Johnson debut “Blessed,” the second song available from Optimal Music, a collaborative project releasing via YFS Music/Empire Records on April 24. On the smooth and soulful J. Gramm produced track, Eric Bellinger joins Wale, RJ and Joe Moses to sing and rap about their affection for women and how they feel blessed that the love is reciprocated right back.

“With everything that’s going on we want people to know that they are still blessed to have life and family and friends that love them. Our job is to continue to make music that inspires and provides an escape from this difficult time that everyone is experiencing. We will overcome this moment together,” says Nieman Johnson.