AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Eric Bellinger and Nieman Johnson ft. Wale, RJ and Joe Moses

OnlineCrates

Eric Bellinger and Nieman Johnson want us to know we are still "Blessed" to have life and family and friends

Today, Grammy winning songwriter and R&B artist Eric Bellinger and Nieman Johnson debut “Blessed,” the second song available from Optimal Music, a collaborative project releasing via YFS Music/Empire Records on April 24. On the smooth and soulful J. Gramm produced track, Eric Bellinger joins Wale, RJ and Joe Moses to sing and rap about their affection for women and how they feel blessed that the love is reciprocated right back.

“With everything that’s going on we want people to know that they are still blessed to have life and family and friends that love them. Our job is to continue to make music that inspires and provides an escape from this difficult time that everyone is experiencing. We will overcome this moment together,” says Nieman Johnson.

Comments

Music

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Ace Hood Returns with New Single "Big Fish"

Get Ready for Ace Hood's Upcoming Project "Mr. Hood"

OnlineCrates

by

sgp4donline

D.Cross x Dave East - "Never Cried"

Dave East Connects with Las Vegas Rapper D.Cross for "Never Cried"

OnlineCrates

Rucci - "Me N My Drugz"

Inglewood's Rucci returns with another laced track

OnlineCrates

by

Noname

Donald Glover Presents - 3.15.20

Donald Glover blessed us with some more thought worthy music!

OnlineCrates

PARTYNEXTDOOR Drops PARTYMOBILE via OVO Sound

PND is back for an OVO release with his album PARTYMOBILE

OnlineCrates

Jubee Kane - "Integrity (A Letter To Ralo)" #FreeRalo

Jubee Kane writes a letter to the currently incarcerated Ralo!

OnlineCrates

Lil Mosey - "Blueberry Faygo" (Dir. by @_ColeBennett_)

Lil Mosey has another hit on his hands with "Blueberry Faygo"

OnlineCrates

Wiz Khalifa ft. Tyga - "Contact"

Wiz and Tyga drops a new visual from HIGH up!

OnlineCrates

Florida's Gerb the Point Guard Fights Murder Charge; Drops Video For "New To Me"

Rapper Gerb the Point Guard preps his 'Out on Bond' album while fighting a murder case in Florida

OnlineCrates

Detroit Legend Marv Won Tells The Story Of Hooper "Lenny Cooke"

Lenny Cooke was ranked higher than LeBron James and Carmelo Anthony and now Marv Won tells his story.

AllHipHop Staff