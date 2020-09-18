AllHipHop
Top Stories
Videos
Features
Opinion

Eric Bellinger, Inigo Pascual, Sam Concepcion Unite On “RISE”

Shirley Ju

The new song "Rise" was made to inspire and to help take their minds off the negative headlines.

In the middle of what has been one of the toughest years globally, Manila-based, international record label, Tarsier Records, put together a historic Southeast meets West collaboration.

Grammy Award-winning songwriter and artist Eric Bellinger, Filipino artists Inigo Pascual, Sam Concepcion, Vince Nantes, DJ/producer Moophs and Malaysia’s pride Zee Avi have teamed for the new song "RISE."

“RISE” is a pop-R&B, cross-cultural message of hope and a chant to rise above the tides of today, an inspiration to keep the faith during facing some of the toughest challenges together. 

Eric Bellinger, known for his personal hit singles like “I Don’t Want Her” and his songwriting collaborations with Chris Brown on chart-topping hits like “Type A Way,” “Fine China” and “Love More,” has traveled the world and gained a lot of knowledge through personal experience in every song he creates. 

It's his first time collaborating with Southeast Asian artists of this caliber from the Philippines and Malaysia. 

“No matter what or where the problem is, we’ll face it together as humans,” said producer Moophs on what sparked the fuel behind the project. LA-based singer-songwriter, Vince Nantes, who recently co-wrote the massive K-Pop BTS hit, “Black Swan.”

Moophs noticed that the unprecedented times created by the pandemic, political differences, and various protests took a toll on humanity. He wanted to create something people could hold on to in these trying times and remember back for years to come. 

“Music is a universal language, it helps bring together people that might not even speak the same language. For me, both creating and listening to music is therapy. During the pandemic more people are looking to music to stay positive so that’s why it’s important for me to be a part of this project. It’s been an honor to be working with talented artists from around the world to share this message,” added international singer/songwriter & actor, Inigo Pascual. 

Inigo was recently featured in Jo Koy’s "In My Elements" Netflix special and star of myxTV’s show "The Crossover" which can be found on DirecTV & Amazon Prime. 

“RISE” is a universal message that calls on a broad audience to keep on rising, no matter who or where you are. It is out NOW on all digital streaming platforms on September 18. 

Comments

Music

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Pop Smoke - "For The Night" ft. Lil Baby, DaBaby

RIP Pop Smoke! Check out his new music video for "For The Night" with Lil Baby and DaBaby!

OnlineCrates

by

Fernande1z

Juice Crew Hip-Hop Legend Craig G Returns With New Single, "Limelight"

Craig G returns with the lead single, “Limelight,” from his new album, 'The Fragile Ego'

OnlineCrates

Juvahn Returns With Another New Banger "City" Featuring Eddy Mack

Up-and-coming singer/songwriter Juvahn is back again with another new track titled "City" featuring Eddy Mack.

AllHipHop Staff

Young Mills Ft. Al-doe "Movin'" Video

Young Mills wants to leave an imprint in the Hip Hop industry by bringing back authenticity to the game.

AllHipHop Staff

Sean Kiez Drops “BOTTOM BIHH” Visual

Check out this new slapper by Sean Kiez, who is representing Houston.

Shirley Ju

Big Gov- 'Son of Southwest'

Big Gov unapologetically describes the streets of Southwest, Detroit where he spent his early years.

AllHipHop Staff

Squalla Makes Emphatic Return With New Single "Look At Me"

Coming off a brief, yet worthwhile hiatus, Houston-born, California-living hip-hop artist Squalla makes a monstrous return with his brand new single "Look At Me."

AllHipHop Staff

Notorious Note Delivers Passionate & Seductive New Single/Video "Natural"

Closing out the summer on a high note, Miami-born singer/songwriter Notorious Note drops off new single and video "Natural."

AllHipHop Staff

Lia Givenchy- "Deception"

Lia Givenchy is killing it across the Afro beats, Afro Latina, Compa, and dancehall genres.

AllHipHop Staff

Drako Keeps Applying “Pressure” On New Single

Heeding the call, Drako has quickly returned with another heater, “Pressure.”

AllHipHop Staff