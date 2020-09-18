Eric Bellinger, Inigo Pascual, Sam Concepcion Unite On “RISE”

The new song "Rise" was made to inspire and to help take their minds off the negative headlines.

In the middle of what has been one of the toughest years globally, Manila-based, international record label, Tarsier Records, put together a historic Southeast meets West collaboration.

Grammy Award-winning songwriter and artist Eric Bellinger, Filipino artists Inigo Pascual, Sam Concepcion, Vince Nantes, DJ/producer Moophs and Malaysia’s pride Zee Avi have teamed for the new song "RISE."

“RISE” is a pop-R & B, cross-cultural message of hope and a chant to rise above the tides of today, an inspiration to keep the faith during facing some of the toughest challenges together.

Eric Bellinger, known for his personal hit singles like “I Don’t Want Her” and his songwriting collaborations with Chris Brown on chart-topping hits like “Type A Way,” “Fine China” and “Love More,” has traveled the world and gained a lot of knowledge through personal experience in every song he creates.

It's his first time collaborating with Southeast Asian artists of this caliber from the Philippines and Malaysia.

“No matter what or where the problem is, we’ll face it together as humans,” said producer Moophs on what sparked the fuel behind the project. LA-based singer-songwriter, Vince Nantes, who recently co-wrote the massive K-Pop BTS hit, “Black Swan.”

Moophs noticed that the unprecedented times created by the pandemic, political differences, and various protests took a toll on humanity. He wanted to create something people could hold on to in these trying times and remember back for years to come.

“Music is a universal language, it helps bring together people that might not even speak the same language. For me, both creating and listening to music is therapy. During the pandemic more people are looking to music to stay positive so that’s why it’s important for me to be a part of this project. It’s been an honor to be working with talented artists from around the world to share this message,” added international singer/songwriter & actor, Inigo Pascual.

Inigo was recently featured in Jo Koy’s "In My Elements" Netflix special and star of myxTV’s show "The Crossover" which can be found on DirecTV & Amazon Prime.

“RISE” is a universal message that calls on a broad audience to keep on rising, no matter who or where you are. It is out NOW on all digital streaming platforms on September 18.