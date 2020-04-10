AllHipHop
Eric Bellinger, Joe Moses and Young Thug - “Cheat Code Mode”

OnlineCrates

Grammy Award winning songwriter Eric Bellinger is in "Cheat Code Mode” with rappers Joe Moses and Young Thug

Today West Coast singer Eric Bellinger teams up with rappers Joe Moses and Young Thug for a new track called "Cheat Code Mode.” Said to be a "high energy party starter" the track is produced by Grammy-nominated hitmaker Foreign Teck. With the world on shut down, Eric has been keeping fans entertained during on his Instagram and YouTube accounts with live recordings, songwriting sessions and streaming collaborations.

Raised in Compton, CA, Eric Bellinger is a Grammy Award winning songwriter who is the grandson of Jackson 5 songwriter Bobby Day who wrote the hit “Rockin Robin.” To date Bellinger has racked up over 100 song placements and co-penned hits for pop and R&B stars including Usher (“Lemme See”), Justin Bieber (“Right Here”) and Chris Brown (“Fine China”), Wale (“On Chill”).

