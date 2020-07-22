Everything Coming Up "Roses" For SAINt JHN As Future Jumps On The Remix

SAINt JHN links up with Future for ANOTHER big remix!

There's absolutely nobody like SAINt JHN in the music industry. For one lets start with his clothing based website called, Christian Sex Club | . And while the name for the brand is a bit, shall we say progressive, the gear is DUMB lit. But what's crazy about SAINt JHN is that the original versions of his songs on the albums, Collection One and Ghetto Lenny's Love Songs were SUPER fire and then he got the songs remixed in a dance/electronic dance format and he blew up! Now we are getting a gritty, artistic, grinding visual with the "Roses" Remix featuring Future. There's no telling how far he goes with this one. SAINt JHN is already having a big 2020 despite COVID, there's no telling how popular he will be when things subside and we go back to normal - if that even happens. Pray it does.