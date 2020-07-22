AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Everything Coming Up "Roses" For SAINt JHN As Future Jumps On The Remix

OnlineCrates

SAINt JHN links up with Future for ANOTHER big remix!

There's absolutely nobody like SAINt JHN in the music industry. For one lets start with his clothing based website called, Christian Sex Club | . And while the name for the brand is a bit, shall we say progressive, the gear is DUMB lit. But what's crazy about SAINt JHN is that the original versions of his songs on the albums, Collection One and Ghetto Lenny's Love Songs were SUPER fire and then he got the songs remixed in a dance/electronic dance format and he blew up! Now we are getting a gritty, artistic, grinding visual with the "Roses" Remix featuring Future. There's no telling how far he goes with this one. SAINt JHN is already having a big 2020 despite COVID, there's no telling how popular he will be when things subside and we go back to normal - if that even happens. Pray it does.

Christian Sex Club
Christian Sex Club

Christian Sex Club By SAINt JHN

Comments

Music

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Pop Smoke - "For The Night" ft. Lil Baby, DaBaby

RIP Pop Smoke! Check out his new music video for "For The Night" with Lil Baby and DaBaby!

OnlineCrates

by

BigMuff274

Chris Brown and Young Thug Make The Ladies "Go Crazy"

Breezy and Thugga drops a highly entertaining visual with tons of effects

OnlineCrates

G Herbo Continues to Talk About PTSD In New Visual For "Ride Wit It"

G Herbo talks about the children of Chicago that are straight killers!

OnlineCrates

Newcomer OODaredevil Delivers Summery New Song Titled “Poles”

OODaredevil opened for Thouxanbanfauni and Teejayx6 on the Dallas stop of The Departed Tour

OnlineCrates

Moneybagg Yo and DaBaby "Protect Da Brand" At All Costs In New Music Video

Moneybagg Yo gets into a little bit of acting for his "Protect Da Brand" music video with DaBaby

OnlineCrates

Drake Switches Up His Flow Raps In Arabic For New Freestyle With Headie

Drake lends a nasty freestyle to Headie for their new visual

OnlineCrates

Wiz Khalifa Flips A Dr. Dre Classic For New Music Video

High above the Hollywood Hills, Wiz Khalifa returns over a classic Dr. Dre song!

OnlineCrates

Lil Durk Brings Out The Whole Block For "When We Shoot" Video

Durk has some real shooters in the OTF Gang

OnlineCrates

Future Is Posted Up With Some Demons In His New Visual

Future is High Off Life but he's "Posted with Demons" in his new visual

OnlineCrates

NBA Youngboy Brings Out the Big Guns For His New Visual "Sticks With Me"

NBA Youngboy pulls out the sticks for his new video!

OnlineCrates