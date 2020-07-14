AllHipHop
EyeOnEyez "Shyne" Ft. Lil Keed and Frankie Smallz

AllHipHop Staff

Check out the visual for "Shyne!"

(AllHipHop Music) Producer EyeOnEyez recently released his new single “Shyne”. 

EyeOnEyez linked up with YSL recording artist Lil Keed and rapper Frankie Smallz. 

Smallz's raw and rasp delivery style serves as a stark contrast to Keed's high energy and high pitched flow well when blended over EyeOnEyez hi-hats and deep 808s. 

The supporting visuals released alongside the record showcase a money heist theme equally as energetic and exciting as the song itself.

Take a listen and check out the video below. 

