Famous Dex is BACK and by the looks of things he's ready to run it up!

Dex and Fivio Foreign team up for a visual that's sure to turn heads. Filmed in NYC the visual takes things to the streets as Dex and Fivio stunt in dope whips surrounded by a few stallion video vixens. They even brought the kids out for this visual that looks like it reached epic proportions with step dancing and all! Taking place somewhere near the Henry Hudson Parkway, this visual is pure stuntin' at its finest! Enjoy above!