Fat Meech - "Dirty Scale"

Fat Meech Continues to Pipe Out Choruses for the Streets with“Dirty Scale”

This week Fat Meech delivered the streets a new single titled, "Dirty Scale." The single is the most recent in a slew of hits by the South Central based rapper, who has continued to deliver song after song for the fans amidst a worldwide pandemic.

"Dirty Scale has a lot of harmonizing and doo-wop on the track. It's about me coming up off hustling in the streets - I don't care if you used a scale or if you were seamstress, it’s about making something out of nothing. I really had nothing, I had my own marketing and my own hustles and grind and I think people should be able to relate to that. I was lost at one point but I don't want to lose that feeling and feel like; What am I going to do tomorrow? I’m focused on music and hustling”

Having had success on over 50 websites across the globe in recent weeks, Fat Meech is gaining the attention of the media after turning away from the streets. Now a star in the making and known through out the small world of Hip-Hop by the likes of Blueface and others**,** this LA talent has a story to sing and he’s getting A LOT of ears.

"Music gives me more a direction and makes me think more about taking entertainment seriously as a profession. It's motivation to see people tapping in with me," Fat Meech said. "I keep getting the whole West Coast Rod Wave thing. I'm like where are y'all getting this from?! I fuck with Rod Wave, it's a real positive thing to me because it's like I'm trying to do that. Big shout out to DJ Hed at 92.3 for shouting me out during the Rod Wave interview. But yeah it's crazy to get this kind of response and I truly appreciate the love the streets have shown me."