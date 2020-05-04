AllHipHop
FBG Duck Trends On YouTube With "Ugly"

OnlineCrates

Welcome to the world of FBG Duck, check out "Ugly" here!

So when you break into that top 30 videos on all of Youtube you definitely deserve some recognition for your work. Hip-Hop fans welcome, FBG Duck. With nearly 200k plays in less than 2 days there's no doubt FBG Duck has the labels calling if they haven't already signed him because his numbers are crazy. We can see he's been elevated by the streets and he's got all the co-signs needed, but can he repeat the success of this track "Ugly." Apparently he's got an inner city rival with Lil Durk and his crew but that's not the point of this track or this post here. Tune into this track "Ugly" and make sure to follow along with the FBG Youtube page - they will be making some noise in the streets for the foreseeable future.

Lil Durk Releases "Viral Moment" From The Upcoming "Just Cause Y'all Waited 2"!

Lil Durk just released a new track and video, "Viral Moment" along with a merch drop and the announcement of his upcoming mixtape, "Just Cause Y'all Waited 2" dropping May 8th.

MC

Rick Ross Joins Big B & L4L on New Track "Be Like Me"

Check out this loosey Rick Ross verse that dropped amidst the COVID-19 crisis

OnlineCrates

Jay Worthy & Harry Fraud - ‘Eat When You're Hungry Sleep When You're Tired’ EP

Jay Worthy & Harry Fraud put together a soulful project featuring Guapdad 4000, G Perico, Larry June & Big Body Bes

OnlineCrates

Lua Proc -The Definition of Determination

Lua Proc’s style is reminiscent to Pimp Cs own with boldness, honesty , and grand announcement reaching his peers

AllHipHop Staff

Roc Nation's Bobby Fishscale Drops Video For "Blue Cheese”

Florida's Bobby Fishscale stirred up a bidding war before he eventually signed with Roc Nation

OnlineCrates

Maine Laveau - "Bless U"

Miami has a new fast rising rapper in Maine Laveau - check out this new visual for "Bless U" here!

OnlineCrates

Lil Wayne - "Piano Trap & Not Me"

Lil Wayne has an Emergency COVID-19 Broadcast for everyone! Tune In!

OnlineCrates

by

praisealex

The Game - "Welcome Home" ft. Nipsey

Game brings back Nipsey and Kobe for his video to the track, "Welcome Home"

OnlineCrates

by

Nipseyclassuc

Rich The Kid & Young Picc - Ice Water Dripping

“Ice Water Dripping” is high energy track in which Young Picc lays a captivating hook & a flossy verse

AllHipHop Staff

The Lost Boyz "Legacy continues

During the Coronavirus pandemic, the Lost Boyz and ONE RPM have dropped an instant classic titled "Lost Boyz Legacy". The LB legacy definitely continues as Freaky Tah will continue to live on through his super talented son Freaky Kah who got together with Grammy Winning Legend Mr. Cheeks & industry veteran K Chrys to make this amazing project happen.

AllHipHop Staff

by

Mizkei$ha