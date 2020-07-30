Fenix Flexin Shows Off His Skateboarding Skills In New Video With Wiz Khalifa

Shoreline Mafia has a new album on the way titled 'Mafia Bidness - check out their new video with Wiz!

Shoreline Mafia has been dealing with the ups and downs of the music industry ever since breaking it big in 2018. But after losing their friend Mac P Dawg in a shooting and after Fenix Flexin is said to be leaving the group there's a lot of things up in the for Shoreline. Following the release of the group's full-length mixtape in 2017, the Los Angeles-based crew signed to Atlantic Records in 2018, which then re-released 'ShorelineDoThatShit'.