Fetty Wap Co-Signs Rising Talent On “Fetty's Line Up"

Fetty Wap is co-signing a bunch of new artists for his new mixtape series

Recently Fetty Wap dropped a new mixtape titled Fetty's Line Up. The rap star is doing a new series of mixtapes where he co-signs up and coming acts and this project is pretty lit! For this effort Fetty Wap co-signs a host of artists including Big Romie G, Jay Max, Gavino Bankz, Paris Black, Gemini Jay, J Bandz and many more. Brought to fans in part by Trillest Entertainment, DaBlock365, and 520 Promotions, this project is the 3rd installment of this series that put's Fetty Wap's tastemaking and A &R abilities to the test! Check it out below:

​