First Class Bee ft. Rockie Fresh - N.W.O. Video

(AllHipHop Music) Ahead of his upcoming show with Griselda for their WWCD Tour on the 28th, First Class Bee (@FirstClassBee) taps Rick Ross mentee and Rostrum Records MVP Rockie Fresh (@RockieFresh) for his first release of the new year.

Titled "New World Order," the visual for the DJ O-Zone (@DJO-ZoNe) produced cut finds the Windy City natives flexing iced out chains, designer coats, and some luxury vehicles while trading bars detailing their lavish lifestyle.

F.C.B. on the record:

"In all honesty the record came together pretty smoothly. DJ O-Zone, who produced the record, texted me and said he made a beat and wants to put me in the studio with Rockie Fresh to see what comes about - the outcome of that session was N.W.O."

Watch the HD-clip from the Chicago based entrepreneur turned entertainer below. Also, catch him performing with Griselda for their WWCD Tour on the 28th.