AllHipHop
Login

First Class Bee ft. Rockie Fresh - N.W.O. Video

AllHipHop Staff
by
-edited

First Class Bee & Rockie Fresh are on their grind!

(AllHipHop Music) Ahead of his upcoming show with Griselda for their WWCD Tour on the 28th, First Class Bee (@FirstClassBee) taps Rick Ross mentee and Rostrum Records MVP Rockie Fresh (@RockieFresh) for his first release of the new year. 

Titled "New World Order," the visual for the DJ O-Zone (@DJO-ZoNe) produced cut finds the Windy City natives flexing iced out chains, designer coats, and some luxury vehicles while trading bars detailing their lavish lifestyle.

F.C.B. on the record:

"In all honesty the record came together pretty smoothly. DJ O-Zone, who produced the record, texted me and said he made a beat and wants to put me in the studio with Rockie Fresh to see what comes about - the outcome of that session was N.W.O."

Watch the HD-clip from the Chicago based entrepreneur turned entertainer below. Also, catch him performing with Griselda for their WWCD Tour on the 28th. 

Comments
Check Out Philly Rapper SimXSantana's New Video For "Cannabis"
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
Comment
Trav Hosts A "Real Ni**a Party" With Lil Durk For Banging New Single
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
Comment
Dababy - "Shut Up"
OnlineCrates
EditorOnlineCrates
3
Last Reply· by
Nawfside
NawfsideBeat sounds like the Bop song..
D.Cross x Dave East - "Never Cried"
OnlineCrates
EditorOnlineCrates
Comment
Yung LA - “I Got It” Ft. Zaytoven
OnlineCrates
EditorOnlineCrates
Comment
Tommy Swisher - "Bling Bling”
OnlineCrates
EditorOnlineCrates
Comment
Montreal's AlienEmoji Racks Up Streams With Latest Single "Maybach"
JaneenAdams
EditorJaneenAdams
Comment
"I Want The Bag" By Cap Gold
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
Comment
Uni-G - "Pablo"
OnlineCrates
EditorOnlineCrates
Comment
South Central's Fat Meech Drops "DAMN" Single (Prod by TreezymadeIt);
OnlineCrates
EditorOnlineCrates
Comment