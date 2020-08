RIP Pop Smoke, never forget the NYC LEGEND!

When New York City shows up New York City does the DAMN thing! Such was the case for this posthumous Pop Smoke music video with Fivio Foreign as the whole hood came out to show Pop Smoke love. Standing on top of cars, light things on fire with a blow torch and doing their Drill music dances, the Woo supporters showed out for this NYC legend. Press play above: